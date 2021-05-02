Manchester United vs Liverpool clash to be postponed, claims journalist

Manchester United’s game against Liverpool today looks set to be postponed, according to Stan Collymore.

In the tweets below, Collymore claims today’s big game between Man Utd and Liverpool will now be rescheduled, though he’s awaiting confirmation on when that will happen…

BREAKING MATCH POSTPONED — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

BREAKING Premier League executives, club officials, match officials all understand the game is postponed. Waiting on anything regarding reschedule time and date. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

This has not yet been confirmed elsewhere, but it seems likely that the huge protests at Old Trafford today will make it extremely challenging for the match to go ahead at any time this evening.

Big crowds have been surrounding the stadium for the last couple of hours, while some United supporters even made it onto the Old Trafford pitch at one point.

These protests will be seen as making a huge statement if they do result in such a big game having to be cancelled.

Red Devils supporters are protesting against the hugely unpopular Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005.

The Glazers have rarely been popular with United fans, but the recent European Super League drama has just fanned those flames and these crazy scenes today are the result.

