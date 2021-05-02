Manchester United’s game against Liverpool this afternoon is now looking very likely to be delayed due to huge fan protests at Old Trafford.

Anti-Glazer protestors have stormed onto the Old Trafford pitch ahead of today’s big match, and it’s certainly causing the huge disruption that was intended.

Despite teams previously still being told for the game to kick off at the originally scheduled 4.30pm time, it now looks far more likely that it’ll have to wait.

See below for the latest as United fans take over their stadium in some style…

BREAKING Match "highly likely to be delayed". — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

#MUFC first team players still do know if today's game vs #LFC is going ahead or not. They've not been given a decision yet. There are major concerns over what could happen to the LFC team bus as there are reportedly still fans outside the hotel. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) May 2, 2021

These protests follow the recent European Super League drama, which saw Man Utd emerge as one of 12 founding member clubs of a new breakaway competition.

This proved hugely unpopular, however, and quickly fell apart, though it seems Red Devils supporters are still keen to protest against their owners.

The Glazers have long been the target of fan wrath and it seems the Super League farce may be the final straw that broke the camel’s back.

