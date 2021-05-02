Menu

Video: Lionel Messi adds another stunning free-kick to his collection as he makes it 3-1 to Barcelona vs Valencia

Remember when Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi at free-kicks? That’s really starting to feel like a long, long time ago.

Messi has absolutely mastered this art in the last few years, with the Argentine now surely one of the best dead-ball specialists in the world, which makes sense as he’s already the best at basically everything else.

Watch below for his latest effort, which made it 3-1 to Barcelona against Valencia this evening…

Messi really is just too good, with the 33-year-old recovering from his early-season slump to show his phenomenal ability in recent weeks as Barca look like ending the season on a high.

