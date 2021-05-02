Chelsea & Man United ready to pay €80m for big-name transfer, Blues current favourites

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly both eyeing a transfer move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer.

The 28-year-old is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the world and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

Oblak is now being strongly linked with both Chelsea and Man Utd by Todo Fichajes, who state that the Blues look the current favourites to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea have had issues in goal for some time, with Edouard Mendy joining last summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

However, there are some doubts over Mendy as well, so Oblak could now be targeted as an upgrade for the number one sport at Chelsea.

United may also be in the running for Oblak, however, with doubts over David de Gea’s position as first choice after a loss of form and the emergence of youngster Dean Henderson.

However, it remains to be seen if Henderson is ready to replace De Gea straight away, so Oblak could make more sense.

Todo Fichajes suggest both clubs are ready to pay around €80million for the Slovenia international, who is one of the best in the world in his position.

They also make Chelsea the favourites for Oblak at the moment, perhaps due to having Kepa’s potential sale as a source of income.