Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores superb header to seal dramatic Juventus comeback

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the final seven minutes of today’s game against Udinese to seal a dramatic win for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

It was a tough day for Juve as Inter Milan were confirmed as champions of Serie A, but Ronaldo’s brace helped fire the club towards a Champions League place…

Last minute clutch header from Ronaldo made Juventus back into the top 4 race.The commentator though??#Ronaldo #Juve #UdineseJuve pic.twitter.com/n2zRYlkdf0 — Selva (@seldicap17) May 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Ronaldo did well to head the ball down from there and in between the goalkeeper’s legs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Juventus are now third in what looks like being an extremely close-run battle for Champions League qualification in Italy.