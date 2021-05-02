Video: Son Heung-min hits a screamer to make it Tottenham 4-0 Sheffield United

Son Heung-min has hit an absolute beauty to make it 4-0 to Tottenham against Sheffield United in tonight’s Premier League clash.

This was starting to look like just being the Gareth Bale show, but Son has now also got in on the act with a superb finish from outside the box…

Pictures courtesy of Canal Plus

The South Korea international has had a superb season for Spurs and this is yet another moment to remember, even if this has been a bit of an easy game for interim manager Ryan Mason.

Tottenham will take it, though, with the north Londoners emphatically bouncing back tonight after a poor recent run of form.