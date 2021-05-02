Andy Cole has disagreed with Gary Neville over the idea of second place in the Premier League being a “good” finish for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an improvement upon their 3rd place position and points tally from the prior term, with the potential of securing a European trophy to cap off the campaign.

“Yeah, I understand what Gary’s saying [about a] good second, but there’s no good second,” the former Manchester United star told Sky Sports.

“We all know when you play for the biggest club, you know and you all appreciate when it comes to the end of the season what it’s like to win the title.

“Yeah, unfortunately, he [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] will be second place this season, but no doubt they will be thinking about competing and trying to beat Manchester City or Liverpool to the title come next season.”

While second is always a bitter pill to swallow, particularly for those historically used to being in the discussion for the title as the Manchester-based side were, there is the expectation that a few solid signings in the summer could take the club up another level.

Guaranteeing Champions League football at Old Trafford next season is certainly a step in the right direction for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who will hope to be able to attract high-calibre targets to allow them to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Should United continue their upward trajectory under the Norwegian, it’s entirely possible that the two-horse race that has largely dominated the title challenge in recent times will expand into a more competitive course.