Menu

Dayot Upamecano explains decision to seal Bayern Munich transfer over Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Dayot Upamecano has explained his decision to seal a transfer from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich this summer.

The France international has long looked one of the finest defenders in Europe after some hugely impressive form with Leipzig, and it’s no surprise he’s now set for a big move.

MORE: Arsenal, Man United and more linked with Bayern Munich open to offers for midfielder

It was recently announced that Upamecano would be joining Bayern at the end of this season, though Fabrizio Romano previously stated that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea were also interested in him…

Upamecano would undoubtedly have been a fine fit for Liverpool right now due to their shortage of centre-backs, though CaughtOffside understands they’re closing in on his Leipzig team-mate Ibrahima Konate instead.

Chelsea could also have done with landing the 22-year-old, with the Blues in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, as well as upgrades on inconsistent performers like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

Still, speaking with Sport Buzzer, Upamecano says he wanted to stay in the Bundesliga despite offers from abroad.

upamecano

Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich next season

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Inter Milan fans gather to celebrate first title victory in 11 years
Video: Manchester United fans clash with police as protests at Old Trafford continue
“Has to play more” – These Arsenal fans single out star for praise after performance in win over Newcastle

“I was sure relatively quickly that I wanted to stay in Germany and in the Bundesliga. I like it here, the level of the games, the fans, the stadiums,” he said.

“And when FC Bayern gets in touch, you are really proud. It doesn’t get much higher, especially if you’ve played in Leipzig before.”

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

More Stories Dayot Upamecano

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Red Ted says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    I think it was more about not being shown up in training by Mo.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.