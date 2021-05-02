Eden Hazard is fit again for Real Madrid, and boy did he put on a show during Los Blancos’ clash with Osasuna yesterday evening.

Hazard’s move to Real Madrid was supposed to be the stuff that dreams are made of. A switch to the club he had always pictured himself playing for, under the wing of club legend Zinedine Zidane, what could possibly go wrong?

Plenty, apparently.

The brilliant Belgian, who had very few struggles with injury during his seven-year stint as a Chelsea player, encountered problem after problem after arriving at Real Madrid, spending more time off the field of play than he did on it.

MORE: Real Madrid face injury crisis ahead of Chelsea second leg as star goes off injured vs Osasuna

Hazard’s back in the team now, though, and looks well-positioned to build on his fitness ahead of a crucial run-in both domestically and in Europe, with the European Championships also pencilled in for the summer, too.

In case you needed convincing that the player that made us all fall in love with Eden Hazard still exists, have a look at this quite ridiculous back-heel pass he played during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Osasuna last night.

This is vintage Hazard. He’s back, alright.

Pictures courtesy of La Liga TV

For more Real Madrid news, click here.