Video: Superb Mohamed Elneny goal fires Arsenal into early lead at Newcastle

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have taken an early lead at Newcastle this afternoon thanks to a superb finish by Mohamed Elneny.

The Gunners didn’t take long to get going at St James’ Park and have an important early lead…

Arsenal fans will hope they can continue with this intensity as they often struggle to do that over an entire 90 minutes.

If Arsenal are to progress under Mikel Arteta they really need to be putting teams like Newcastle away.

