West Ham fans react to Mark Noble injury rumour

West Ham FC
West Ham fans are reacting to rumours going around that Mark Noble is injured and unable to face Burnley in tomorrow night’s Premier League clash.

While there might be some good news on the Declan Rice injury, it seems Noble is a doubt for the trip to Turf Moor, potentially leaving the Hammers very light in midfield.

West Ham need a result to revive their top four hopes after recent back-to-back league defeats, and it would not be good if Noble left them so lacking of options in the middle of the park.

David Moyes’ lack of squad depth might be being exposed now, and here’s now the news is going down ahead of tomorrow evening’s game…

