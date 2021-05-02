With Real Madrid set to face Chelsea in the second-leg of their semi-final clash in the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane will be hoping for the return of some of his key stars to help the La Liga giants through to the final.

Two men that could stand a chance of making an appearance are Raphael Varane and talismanic defender Sergio Ramos.

“I hope Varane has a small thing, he thinks it is a small thing and I hope so,” Zidane was quoted by the Daily Mail. “I hope Ramos is back. If he’s good, he’ll be with us.”

It would appear to be a tenuous hope at best for the club captain, though one the side could hugely benefit from as they head into the English capital having already conceded an away goal in the first-leg.

READ MORE: Mino Raiola makes potentially significant Erling Haaland claim

There’s a huge opportunity for English clubs to dominate Europe this season, with both Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s Blues remaining in the Champions League, and Arsenal and Manchester United in the Europa League.

Should the injured defensive duo be unavailable for Los Blancos, one might fairly imagine that the Stamford Bridge outfit will have been handed a leg up as they look to make their first Champions League final since winning the competition in 2012.