Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to Football Insider.

Abraham is Chelsea’s joint top-scorer in the Premier League this campaign, but has been used scarcely by Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel prefers to field either Timo Werner of Kai Havertz through the middle, with Abraham only infrequently making the match day squads in recent weeks.

There’s no use Abraham sticking around and not playing under a manager who doesn’t value what he brings to the table. A summer transfer could be on the cards.

As per Football Insider, Aston Villa are leading Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City in the race to sign the 23-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The report claims that Villa have already set aside £40M to spend on Abraham, who had a hugely successful year with the Midlands club in the Championship.

Abraham would be working under the wing of fellow Chelsea academy graduate John Terry at Villa Park, a player who he will have grown up idolising.

You have to think £40M would be enough to convince Chelsea to sell, especially considering they too are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer.

