Bayern Munich lead Liverpool and Man City in race for Aston Villa starlet

According to recent reports, German giants Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

Chukwuemeka, 17, is currently part of the Villians’ youth set-up and although manager Dean Smith has previously highlighted the youngster’s clear path to first-team football, the midfielder appears likely to move on in the summer.

It has been reported by Football Insider, that alongside the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, Bayern Munich also has a strong interest in the English midfielder.

Compared to compatriot Jude Bellingham, who moved from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund last summer, Chukwuemeka could also see his long-term future lie in Germany’s top-flight.

Despite still be yet to make his first-team debut, Chukwuemeka is highly rated with Aston Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow previously referring him to as “probably the best 16-year-old in England”.

Chukwuemeka has scored nine goals and assisted a further 11 in 44 appearances, in all competitions, for Aston Villa’s youth teams.