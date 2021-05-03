As the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season roars into view, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United can be rightly proud of the job they’ve done in order to stay up.

The gap between the Championship and the English top-flight appears to be getting wider each year, so not getting relegated at the first opportunity is a real boon for the Yorkshire club.

Moreover, according to Football Insider, their stay means that Marcelo Bielsa will be handed a £32m war chest this summer in order to strengthen the squad.

The outlet further suggest that a defensive midfielder will be a priority given that whenever Kalvin Phillips has been out injured, Leeds have suffered.

Therefore, Bielsa requires cover in the position at the very least.

Thankfully, the club haven’t needed to be overly concerned when Phillips hasn’t played being as they had put points on the board in the first half of the campaign.

Had they not had such a good start, then things might’ve taken a turn for the worst for them by now.