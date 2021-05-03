Chelsea suffer transfer blow as Juventus enter mix for highly-rated goalkeeper

Chelsea, in recent weeks, has been strongly linked with a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, according to reports in Italy, the Blues could be set to miss out as Juventus enter the race for the highly-rated shot-stopper.

It’s hard to forget that Donnarumma is still just 22-years-old.

After joining AC Milan’s youth academy all the way back in 2013, Donnarumma has gone on to feature in a whopping 247 senior first-team matches, in all competitions.

Despite being well on his way to becoming a club legend, there are growing concerns that the gifted young Italian could move on.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the current season and still with no agreement in place to extend his stay, Rossoneri fans have been left sweating over their star’s long-term future.

Chelsea were tipped to try and lure the Italian from AC Milan once the summer transfer window opened.

However, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, the 22-year-old’s future could lie a little closer to home.

It has been claimed that Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus are the latest club to enter the race to land Donnarumma.

The outlet claim that the Old Lady ‘continue to probe’ the goalkeeper’s situation – suggesting that club have been in talks with Mino Raiola – the player’s agent.

Juventus are understood to be preparing a ‘full-scale assault on the transfer market’ with Donnarumma expected to feature high on the club’s summer wish-list.