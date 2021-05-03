All change at Tottenham Hotspur, as Daniel Levy begins his search to replace Jose Mourinho.

The ‘Special One’ was shown to be anything but in his 17 months at White Hart Lane, and he even had to suffer the ignominy of being shown the door just six days before he was due to lead Spurs out at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Instead, Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge, and it appears he will remain in the position until season’s end.

According to the Daily Mail, Levy has placed experience before potential, and that has seen two surprise names emerge as front runners for the full-time position say football.london.

Rafa Benitez has been looking for work since terminating his relationship with Chinese side, Dalian, whilst Ralf Ragnick is the other name being considered.

Either manager does have a wealth of experience to bring to the table, and with the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag ruling themselves out, Levy’s options are becoming more limited by the day.