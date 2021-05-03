Some would say the scenes at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon were unsavoury, others will believe that they were fully justified.

Simply put, Manchester United’s long-suffering supporters have had enough of the Glazer family ownership of their club, with the club’s initial admittance into the European Super League clearly the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Red Devils fans turned up in their thousands before the mid-afternoon kick-off against arch-rivals, Liverpool, however, once they managed to storm the pitch, there was little doubt that the game wouldn’t go ahead.

With the match postponed and all sides seemingly looking to pin the blame somewhere, Greater Manchester Police have now opened an investigation, per the Daily Telegraph, to determine whether any punishments should be upheld because of the protests.

Though it was believed to be a peaceful demonstration against the Glazer family, the police clearly dispute this.

“The actions of those today required us to take officers from front-line policing and call in support from neighbouring forces to prevent the disorder getting worse,” assistant chief constable, Russ Jackson, claimed, per the Daily Telegraph.

“At different points, bottles and barriers were thrown, officers assaulted and people scaled the stadium structure creating risk for themselves and officers.”

Given that there doesn’t appear to be any space in the calendar to get the game played, and the serious nature of the disturbance, United having to forfeit the game can’t be ruled out at this stage.