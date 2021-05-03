Menu

Inter Milan Scudetto allows Arturo Vidal to tie Claudio Bravo for most trophies won by a Chilean player

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Arturo Vidal is part of Chile’s golden generation that has seen them win two Copa América’s, including one in 2016 over Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Over the weekend, Inter Milan won their first Scudetto since 2010. With the Italian side winning Serie A, it marks Vidal’s 21st trophy, tying goalkeeper Claudio Bravo as the most trophies won by a Chilean player, Diario AS reports.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Room for improvement but I am very happy’ – Tuchel lavishes praise on misfiring Chelsea star
‘Thomas Tuchel really convinced me’ – Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele an makes interesting admission about Chelsea coach
Mexican club rooting for Arsenal to secure the transfer of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez

Vidal began his career with Chile’s biggest club Colo-Colo before jumping to Europe, which would see him for various giants such as FC Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old’s trophy case includes five Serie A titles, three Bundesliga titles, and two Copa América’s. Claudio Bravo (21), Arturo Vidal (21), Eduardo Vilches (18), Jaime Pizarro (17), Alexis Sanchez (17) round out the top five for most trophies won by a Chilean.

Both Bravo and Vidal still have some time left in their playing career, so there’s no doubt that one of the two aims to win one more trophy to break the tie at the top.

More Stories Arturo Vidal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.