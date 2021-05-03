Kylian Mbappe has been included in Paris Saint-Germain‘s squad to face Manchester City at the Etihad, following fears of injury.

Mbappe is one of the best players on the planet at current, so Pep Guardiola will have been well aware that keeping him quiet during City’s clash with the Parisiens would be borderline impossible.

However, the Frenchman was completely ineffective at the Parc des Princes. Granted, it wasn’t his best performance, but Man City’s sturdy defensive line didn’t give him a sniff.

Nevertheless, he’s the first name on the team sheet in the return fixture at the Etihad, should he have recovered from a calf problem he sustained ahead of the game.

As Goal report, Mbappe was considered a doubt to feature in the fixture in Manchester, but it now looks as though we have confirmation that he will be involved.

With Mbappe having been included in PSG’s squad which will make the trip to England, it’s highly likely that he will be involved from the start for the French champions.

They have a deficit to overturn, and at one of the most difficult stadiums to visit on the planet. If they’re to pull it off, they’re going to need Mbappe at his very best.

