Liverpool set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund superstar with Man City and Chelsea leading the race

Liverpool are lagging behind their rivals in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Football Insider.

As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool, alongside Chelsea, Manchester City (and inevitably more) are all interested in signing Haaland from Dortmund this summer.

The Norwegian looks set to be one of the stars of his generation, with Haaland already being one of the most prolific strikers in the world, despite being just 20-years-old.

Dortmund are frequently used as stepping stones for young talents, who wish to ensure that they get game-time at the highest level before moving onto bigger and better things.

The team that manages to sign Haaland will arguably be the luckiest to have ever done business with Dortmund.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has netted 53 goals in 56 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, it doesn’t look as though it’s going to be you. Football Insider claim that the Reds are not currently among the frontrunners to sign him.

Football Insider report that Liverpool are not prepared to pay £100M+ to sign the goal-machine, and that’s what it’s going to take to prise him away from Dortmund.

Liverpool are in dire need of refreshment in attack, but it’s looking unlikely that Haaland will be a part of that.

