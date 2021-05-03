Liverpool midfielder offered to Bayern Munich

According to recent reports, Liverpool has recently offered midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to Bayern Munich.

With his contract set to expire in the coming weeks, the race is on to see where the Dutch midfielder may end up next.

Although extending his stay with Liverpool has never been ruled out, all the signs currently point towards a European exit.

It has been heavily reported in recent weeks that the most likely destination for the midfielder is to team up with compatriot Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

However, with no official confirmation made, fans have been left to speculate what exactly is going on behind the scenes.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from German outlet AZ, who claims the Bundesliga champions were recently offered the chance to sign Wijnaldum.

However, despite Bayern Munich being described as ‘appreciating to the player’ – the outlet goes on to say that the 30-year-old is too old (30) and the club has therefore rejected the proposal.

Although it is stated that several top European clubs would be keen on signing Wijnaldum, Bayern Munich are believed to have their sights set on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus instead.