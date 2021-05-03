Barcelona will need to ship out a number of players this summer in order for Ronald Koeman to continue what has been a sensational rebuilding programme in 2020/21.

The Catalans won’t find it easy to shift certain players, however.

For example, Miralem Pjanic, who was signed by the club in the swap deal which took Arthur Melo to Juventus, has hardly played.

His significant transfer fee will need to be recouped or millions will have been wasted on a player that wasn’t needed.

Another who looks to have no future at the Camp Nou is Samuel Umtiti.

The Frenchman was sensational when signed from Lyon for a bargain €25m, however, once he chose to go down a more holistic route to treat a knee injury rather than medical intervention, his form never really recovered.

He’s now well out of the picture at Barcelona, but according to Don Balon, president Joan Laporta is preparing to make the player available and Pep Guardiola believes that he can get Umtiti back to his best at Man City.

It’s a punt if the Premier League outfit take the bait, though clearly Pep sees something in Umtiti that he believes he can work with.