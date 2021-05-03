Menu

Man United have three-man Paul Pogba replacement shortlist

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, along with his agent Mino Raiola, is reportedly set to hold showdown talks with the club this week to discuss a possible contract extension. According to recent reports, should the Frenchman fail to sign on the dotted line, the Red Devils have their eye on three possible replacements.

Pogba, 28, is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and should he fail to agree a new deal will likely be offloaded in the coming months.

The French World Cup is rumoured to be asking for a whopping £400,000-per week in wages if he is to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Should the club fail to agree a new deal and then fail to sell him, the Frenchman would be eligible to agree a pre-contract with a club outside of England from Jan 2022 – something the Red Devils’ hierarchy are likely to guard against.

According to a recent report the Mirror, in an attempt to plan for all possible outcomes from this week’s contract talks, the club has earmarked three players who could come in and fill Pogba’s boots.

It has been claimed that the list of replacements are West Ham’s Declan Rice, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

United fans – should Pogba leave this summer, who would your ideal replacement be? – Let us know in the comments.

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mr Degas says:
    May 3, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    Why don’t the European clubs collectively refuse to deal with this leach, a world PFA should oversee bids and contracts, with a percentage of the agreement fees going to grassroots football and not a new million euro villa upgrade for a blood sucker

    Reply
  2. Lumin Jesse Lurex UG says:
    May 3, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    He has to sign a new contract..but if the he fails,Wilfred Ndidi could be his replacement.

    Reply
  3. Mukhtaar Salie says:
    May 3, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    I dont think any of those 3 can bebe considered as a replacement for pogba.they dont have the creative threat he has and are more defense mind. I think more jack grealish , james maddison or milinkovic savic would be ideal if he were to leave. But keeping pogba should be top of the list

    Reply
  4. Batubo David says:
    May 3, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    I will go for Wilfred Ndidi

    Reply

