Man United have three-man Paul Pogba replacement shortlist

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, along with his agent Mino Raiola, is reportedly set to hold showdown talks with the club this week to discuss a possible contract extension. According to recent reports, should the Frenchman fail to sign on the dotted line, the Red Devils have their eye on three possible replacements.

Pogba, 28, is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and should he fail to agree a new deal will likely be offloaded in the coming months.

The French World Cup is rumoured to be asking for a whopping £400,000-per week in wages if he is to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Should the club fail to agree a new deal and then fail to sell him, the Frenchman would be eligible to agree a pre-contract with a club outside of England from Jan 2022 – something the Red Devils’ hierarchy are likely to guard against.

According to a recent report the Mirror, in an attempt to plan for all possible outcomes from this week’s contract talks, the club has earmarked three players who could come in and fill Pogba’s boots.

It has been claimed that the list of replacements are West Ham’s Declan Rice, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

