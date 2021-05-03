Manchester United are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Don Balon.

Calvert-Lewin has netted 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees this campaign.

His progression under Carlo Ancelotti has been quite remarkable, with the 24-year-old now a dead cert to go to the Euros, even though he only made his debut for England in October.

It comes as no surprise to hear him being linked with a club of Manchester United’s calibre, with the Red Devils seemingly looking to benefit from the golden touch Calvert-Lewin has had over the past year.

Don Balon claim that Man United are keen on signing Calvert-Lewin this summer, even if Edinson Cavani signs an extension to his contract and remains at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

This report comes just a matter of days after Stretty News reported that Man United are prioritising a striker this summer, with approaches already having been made to sign Calvert-Lewin from Everton.

It’s hard to imagine Everton being prepared to see Calvert-Lewin walk out the door without receiving a considerable sum of cash in return, but Man United have the financial power to provide them with an offer they can’t refuse.

