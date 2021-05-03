Mario Gotze reveals the one club he has ‘dreams’ of playing for

PSV midfielder Mario Gotze has admitted that although he is loving life in Holland, he would find it tough to turn the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Gotze, 28, joined PSV last summer following a free transfer from German side Borussia Dortmund.

Despite enduring a tough career, largely down to health issues, Gotze will always be remembered for his 2014 World Cup winning goal.

Now seemingly back to some of his best form for PSV, Gotze, who has already contributed to 12 goals in his first 24 matches, finally appears happy with life at the Philips Stadium.

Speaking live and exclusively to station 11Freunde (as quoted by Sky Sports Germany), Gotze has revealed that the only two ways he is likely to depart PSV would be if manager Roger Schmidt left, or if Barcelona came knocking.

“If Roger wanted to leave, I would worry,” said the 28-year-old. “We have agreed with PSV that we will sit down on an extraordinary offer.”

Going on to praise the footballing talent on display at Barcelona, Gotze said: “To celebrate possession football with this team, alongside Lionel Messi, that would be a dream.”