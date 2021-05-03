It looks like being one of the transfer soap operas of the summer.

Erling Haaland’s availability has already been touted around all of European football’s top clubs by his agent, Mino Raiola, and his father, Alfe-Inge Haaland.

That’s despite the fact that his current club, Borussia Dortmund, insist he’s not for sale, per Sky Sports Germany cited by the Daily Mail.

That stance won’t worry Raiola, however, and as the Daily Mail report, the so-called super agent will happily go to war with Manchester City, Real Madrid and any other interested parties.

When it comes to what’s best for his clients, it seems that Raiola holds all the aces and the keys to any deal being concluded successfully.

The outlet even go as far as to suggest that’s why he is loved by the players that he represents but is loathed by the clubs who want to buy them.

Clearly, Haaland’s next move will be the biggest of his career, so expect Raiola to be at the coal face throughout the summer, as unpopular as ever.