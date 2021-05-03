Every game between now and the end of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign could have huge implications for West Ham United’s European ambitions.

David Moyes had guided the Hammers into the Champions League places but injuries to key players has seen the east Londoners slide down the table in the last few weeks.

Indeed, their situation is so precarious now, that they could be out of the Europa League berths, leapfrogged by both Everton and Liverpool in the next game or two, should results go against them.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the Scot is preparing to take a huge risk.

Declan Rice has been out since picking up an injury on international duty, but has trained with the side for the last week or so.

According to a report on Claret and Hugh, Moyes will give his captain every chance to be fit for the Monday night game against Burnley.

However, in so doing, he does take the chance of losing Rice for the remainder of the campaign because of rushing him back too quickly.

Decisions, decisions…