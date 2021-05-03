Manchester United will be able to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer for €20M less than last year, according to ESPN.

As reported by ESPN, Manchester United were pursuing Sancho last summer, but Dortmund were holding firm over their €120M (£104M) valuation of the Englishman.

As a result, the deal never came to fruition, but things could be different his time around, with ESPN claiming that Dortmund would now be prepared to see him leave for €100M (£86.7M).

While that ought to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plenty of encouragement that Sancho can be signed this summer, there is an added complication this time around.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool are also in the running to sign Sancho, with Jurgen Klopp potentially looking to refresh his forward line this summer.

Both clubs have the necessary funds to pay the reported £86.7M and sign Sancho, but it’s unclear whether Sancho would favour a move to Old Trafford or Anfield.

Liverpool may well be spending next season outside of the Champions League, so perhaps that’ll prove decisive if it comes down to a decision between the two.

