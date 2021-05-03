Nathan Ake is considering his Manchester City future after just one season at the Etihad, according to Voetbal International.

Ake signed for Man City from Bournemouth last summer, with the Cherries having been relegated to the Championship.

Voetbal International report that the champions-elect paid €45M to get the Dutchman through the door.

However, Ake has scarcely featured for Man City this campaign. The 26-year-old has been limited to just eight Premier League starts.

He has had his problems with injury, but ultimately his lack of action is down to Ruben Dias and John Stones’ form.

When you consider that Aymeric Laporte is also in the squad, it’s easy to see why Ake has not been playing regularly.

Voetbal International report that Ake is now considering his future under Pep Guardiola.

A move to Man City will have been difficult to turn down for Ake, especially with Bournemouth having been relegated.

However, he probably ought to have seen this coming. City have such strength in depth, not everyone can play every week.

