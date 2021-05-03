Physiotherapist explains recurring calf issues for Everton’s James Rodríguez

This season, Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez has suffered various calf injuries. One Spanish media outlet decided to speak with an expert to find out why this issue keeps occurring.

Rodríguez injured his calf recently but isn’t a severe injury. Nonetheless, Marca spoke with Marcos Sánchez, physiotherapist, and director of the Fernando VII Clinic in Madrid, to discuss why this is a recurring issue for the Everton star.

Sánchez has experience treating elite athletes and footballers, and the physiotherapist provides the two reasons these calf injuries keep happening for Rodríguez.

“The most frequent cause is because the one you had for the first time did not heal well. That causes that tissue to be no longer the same, it does not have the same hypertrophy capacity, and the muscular tears arrive in a repetitive way,” Sánchez said.

“It can be caused by the footfall, by his technical gesture, by the field of play, or even by the hit. There are small details that can influence an athlete to suffer ongoing injuries of this kind.”

The Everton training staff will need to figure out the long-term solution to address these recurring calf injuries. During the 2020-21 season, Rodríguez has suffered three calf injuries which have caused him to miss 11 matches.

With Rodríguez’s contract expiring next year, and The Toffees looking to extend the Colombia international, perhaps the English club wants to resolve this issue before handing out a long-term contract to Rodríguez.