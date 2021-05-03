Menu

Real Madrid handed huge boost ahead of Champions League semi-final vs Chelsea

Ahead of their crucial Champions League semi-final second-leg against Chelsea on Wednesday, Real Madrid has been handed a huge selection boost.

Following what was a tense encounter in last week’s first-leg, Real Madrid are set to travel to Stamford Bridge this week looking to overturn a 1-1 away goal deficit.

Last week’s first-leg saw Los Blancos lucky to come away with something to take with them into the return leg.

Clearly the better side over the course of 90-minutes, Chelsea will still be kicking themselves that they could not add to Christian Pulisic’s first-half opener.

However, in what is arguably their biggest game of the season so far, Zinedine Zidane has been handed a timely boost.

According to Brujula del Deporte, Real Madrid are set to welcome club captain and veteran defender Sergio Ramos back to their starting line-up.

Following a recent spell on the sidelines through injury and a positive COVID-19 test, Ramos is set to return to his side’s backline, with Zidane expected to lean on his skipper’s wealth of experience as they look to guide the club to their 17th Champions League final.

