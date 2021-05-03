No one can deny that Inter Milan have been a worthy winner of this season’s Serie A title.

For the first time since Jose Mourinho’s 2010 vintage did the treble, the nerazzurri earned a deserved Scudetto.

Antonio Conte’s side have been the best team in Italy from the start of the 2020/21 campaign, though until this weekend when the title was confirmed.

One of his players has courted the interest of a former club, despite playing a full part in Inter’s success.

“Real Madrid was my home,” Achraf Hakimi was quoted as saying on El Chiringuito, cited by AS.

“I would’ve loved to stay there and fight for my place… but the club decided otherwise.

“I can’t blame [head coach Zinedine] Zidane or the board. I guess Real Madrid maybe have the right of first refusal for me.”

That news will surely disappoint Manchester United who had shown a previous interest in the player, per Manchester Evening News, but had been turned down by the player.

Given that Dani Carvajal seems more injury prone than ever, there’s certainly a need for a natural right-back that isn’t Alvaro Odriozola to be in situ for Los Blancos.

Perhaps Hakimi’s stunning form for Inter will see him get a move he clearly craves.