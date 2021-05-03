‘Room for improvement but I am very happy’ – Tuchel lavishes praise on misfiring Chelsea star

It’s been a long, hard season for a few Chelsea players.

After starting the campaign under Frank Lampard but drifting dangerously towards mid-table, Thomas Tuchel took the reins and has revitalised the Blues.

A win against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg will see them through to their first final in the competition since they won it in 2012.

European glory is within their grasp, as is finishing in the Champions League places, so Tuchel needs all of his players to be at their best.

Record signing, Kai Havertz, who has been misfiring all season, was picked out for special praise over the weekend after his two goals downed London rivals Fulham.

“There is room for improvement but I am very happy,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He [Havertz] was decisive, he was involved with Timo Werner as a double striker and with Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech as the four offensive guys, he was always involved in dangerous attacks and situations.

‘For me it was an important individual example.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Thomas Tuchel really convinced me’ – Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele an makes interesting admission about Chelsea coach Mexican club rooting for Arsenal to secure the transfer of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez Mino Raiola prepares to go to war with Man City and Real Madrid over deal for Erling Haaland

After being the butt of many headline writer’s jokes this season, it would be a fitting end to the campaign for the German if he were to come good.

It’s all about timing after all.