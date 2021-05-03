As the 2020/21 season draws to a close, the opening of the summer transfer window isn’t too far away.

Even though profits have been hit immeasurably by Covid-19, clubs across Europe will be looking to ship out some players whilst acquiring others, in the hope that the new arrivals can either bring success or keep the status quo for those clubs who will earn silverware this season.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Catalan club, and a recent admission over his former coach at Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, is bound to set tongues wagging.

“Thomas Tuchel really convinced me [at Dortmund], he is my favourite manager,” he told beIN Sports, cited by Get French Football News.

“With Thomas Tuchel I played a bit more on the right side at the beginning of the season, and then I was moved more centrally, in the 10 position, sometimes even in the midfield three you see.

“And he told me to stay a bit more central, have an espresso as he used to say to me, the ball will come to you and then you will go.

“It would have been hard to leave Dortmund if Tuchel had stayed.”

Given that Barcelona could potentially be targeting a move for Neymar this summer, which would certainly ensure that Lionel Messi stays at the club, Dembele’s career at the Camp Nou could well be coming to its natural end.

Perhaps the Frenchman’s words are more of a ‘come and get me’ plea than purely praise.