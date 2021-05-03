(Video) Michail Antonio double fires Hammers into lead vs Burnley

This is a big brace from West Ham’s big man in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.

David Moyes’ West Ham United have managed to pull Monday night’s game back level against Burnley.

A first-half penalty, conceded by midfielder Tomas Soucek, gifted striker Chris Wood the perfect opportunity to hand his side the lead.

Despite trailing the game inside the first 20-minutes, the Hammers have fired back in emphatic fashion.

An excellently placed whipped ball in presented English striker Antonio with the chance to head his side level – and he did not let the opportunity pass him by.

Just moments later, Antonio doubled, not only his own tally but also his team’s.

Antonio 21′

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport Direct

Antonio 29′

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport Direct