(Video) Michail Antonio double fires Hammers into lead vs Burnley

This is a big brace from West Ham’s big man in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.
David Moyes’ West Ham United have managed to pull Monday night’s game back level against Burnley.
A first-half penalty, conceded by midfielder Tomas Soucek, gifted striker Chris Wood the perfect opportunity to hand his side the lead.
Despite trailing the game inside the first 20-minutes, the Hammers have fired back in emphatic fashion.
An excellently placed whipped ball in presented English striker Antonio with the chance to head his side level – and he did not let the opportunity pass him by.
Just moments later, Antonio doubled, not only his own tally but also his team’s.
Antonio 21′
Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport Direct
Antonio 29′
Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport Direct