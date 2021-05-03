David Moyes has worked wonders with West Ham United this season, and if Pep Guardiola isn’t able to lead Manchester City to glory in the Champions League, then the Scot would be the worthiest of winners of the manager of the year gong.

After underwhelming spells at Man United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, Moyes has repaired his battered reputation in east London, and that’s as much to do with his nous in the transfer market as his tactical genius.

Ahead of the new season, the Hammers will have to strengthen in key areas, particularly if one last push in the Premier League sees them finish in a European place.

To that end, Moyes is looking in the lower divisions for a bargain or two, and as Hammers News, citing Claret and Hugh, report, Nottingham Forest’s towering defender, Joe Worrall, is of interest.

The Daily Mirror have suggested the player is worth in the region of £10m, however, Hammers News are convinced that Moyes could get his man for closer to £6m.

Even at £10m, a player that Hammers News have dubbed a ‘real warrior’ would be a steal.