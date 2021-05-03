Zinedine Zidane could resign from Real Madrid this summer, next club already speculated

Real Madrid manager and club legend Zinedine Zidane could reportedly resign from his position if Los Blancos fail to win the La Liga title this season.

Spain’s top-flight is painstakingly tight – with just six points separating four teams with four and five games to go, the title really could go anywhere.

Atletico Madrid currently sit top of the pile on 76 points after 34 games, below them Real Madrid (74) are separated from Barcelona (74) on goal difference alone with Sevilla in fourth on 70 points – however, worth noting, Julen Lopetegui’s men have a game in hand over the others.

With Real Madrid having just four games left to decide their season, the pressure is mounting on Zidane to deliver the club’s 35th league title.

According to Calciomercato, should the Frenchman fail in his quest for domestic silverware, he is likely to resign and walk away from the club he has served as manager at on and off since 2016.

The Italian outlet goes on to speculate that the next possible destination for the elite level tactician could be Serie A giants Juventus.

With current manager Andrea Pirlo under immense pressure following an abysmal campaign, Zidane is tipped to take the Old Lady’s reins should he depart Real Madrid this summer.