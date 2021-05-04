“A manager’s dream!” Jamie Carragher heaps praise on West Ham star

Following their crucial 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday night, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has sung the praises of full-back Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal played a vital role in the Hammers’ win which sees them continue to pressure Chelsea and Leicester City in the race for a top-four finish.

Not only did Coufal have an excellent game in defence, but the Czech defender also contributed at the other end of the pitch.

Continually popping up in his opponent’s final third, Coufal remained a constant source of creativity that was echoed by his first-half pin-point cross that set striker Antonio up.

Such was the impressive nature of the 28-year-old’s performance, Coufal’s latest display has earned him some high-profile credit.

Speaking live on Sky Sports after Monday’s game, Carragher said: “I think he’s been one of the signings of the season.

“We talk about [Tomas] Soucek, but Coufal whether it’s right wing-back or right full-back at different times, he’s just one of those players that’s 7 – 10 minimum every time you watch him play.

“He’s the type of player you’d love to play with him.

A manager’s dream, never injured, he’s there week in week out.”