Arsenal face competition from two Premier League sides in race for key target this summer

It’s likely that Real Madrid aren’t going to let Martin Odegaard leave without a fight this summer, so it means that Arsenal need to find some alternatives in their hunt for a creative presence in midfield.

The rumours about Norwich City star Emi Buendia have grown stronger in recent weeks, while a report from the Birmingham Mail has now indicated that both Leeds United and Aston Villa are emerging as contenders to sign him.

There’s nothing to suggest that he’s desperate to leave Norwich who will also be a Premier League side next season, but a return of 14 goals and 17 assists in the league this season is always going to draw attention.

If he stays at Norwich he’ll be in a system he feels comfortable in but they will be battling against the drop, so it could come down to taking a leap to a huge club or taking a more subtle step up to a team like Villa or Leeds who will be pushing for a top ten spot and possible Europe.

Both of those teams should make him a regular starter so that will be important, but there has to be a temptation to take move to Arsenal where he could become a major star in their rebuild if it all works out well.

At this point it’s not clear if all three sides are willing to pay the expected asking price of £40m so it’s likely that he won’t have to pick between all three, but it does look like there will be a lot of speculation over his future throughout the summer.