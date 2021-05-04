Menu

Arsenal make decision on Mikel Arteta future

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Despite speculation surrounding whether or not Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke will pack up and sell the club, according to recent reports, the Gunners’ board are set to award manager Mikel Arteta with a decent summer transfer budget.

After becoming the club’s manager at the end of 2019 and despite winning the FA Cup, Arteta’s Arsenal is still struggling to string any kind of consistency together.

A dire domestic campaign is currently echoed by their ninth-place position in the Premier League table.

To add insult to injury, in Europe – the Gunners are staring down the barrel of a gun.

Having lost 2-1 to Villarreal in last week’s Europa League semi-final first-leg, the Gunners have it all to do in this week’s return leg.

However, despite their on-field woes, according to Eurosport, the Spanish tactician’s job is safe and he will likely remain in charge next season and beyond.

It has been claimed that, in a desperate attempt to win fans’ approval ratings back, Kroenke is set to spend this summer.

However, given their current form and dreadful league position, Arteta is understood to have fears that the club may not be able to attract the best talent.

