Arsenal set to lose star this summer as his agent reaches out to other clubs in an attempt to secure exit

Club’s will often have big decisions to make over the future of a veteran player, but if they aren’t going to be a regular feature on the pitch then it doesn’t really make sense to keep them around.

David Luiz is widely spoken about as having a big influence in the Arsenal dressing room and his leadership is important to the squad, but he’s starting to get older and it would make sense to give his playing time to someone like William Saliba.

Luiz is out of contract in the summer and there’s still no sign of an extension, while CBS have reported that he now looks set to leave.

It’s believed that his representatives feel it’s unlikely that a new deal will be offered, so they’ve started to reach out to other sides in an attempt to secure a deal elsewhere.

Serie A side Lazio and MLS have been touted as possible destinations, but this could also be a tactic to force Arsenal to make a decision.

They state that he currently earns around $140k a week at Arsenal so he would surely need to take a giant pay cut to secure an extension, and it now looks like he could be on his way this summer.