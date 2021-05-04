Atlético Madrid becomes the latest European side to show interest in Santos FC forward

Santos FC forward Kaio Jorge is one of the more sought-after players from South America as various clubs in Europe have shown interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atlético Madrid is the latest European club showing interest in the 19-year-old, whose contract expires in December and could sign a pre-contract this summer.

Luis Suárez sees a revelation with Atlético Madrid as the Uruguay international has scored 19 goals in 34 fixtures for the Spanish side.

Nonetheless, at 33-years-old, Atlético Madrid could be eyeing a long-term solution at striker considering Suárez’s contract expires in 2022, so Los Colchoneros could want to have his replacement ready.

Atlético Madrid joins Juventus FC, Inter Milan, and Napoli in their pursuit of Kaio Jorge. Santos wants to extend the player to secure a transfer fee from a potential sale.

However, if he doesn’t extend, it will be a rush for the player, considering it will be a free transfer and see who can offer him better wages and playing time.