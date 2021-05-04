Menu

Atlético Madrid becomes the latest European side to show interest in Santos FC forward

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Santos FC forward Kaio Jorge is one of the more sought-after players from South America as various clubs in Europe have shown interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atlético Madrid is the latest European club showing interest in the 19-year-old, whose contract expires in December and could sign a pre-contract this summer.

Luis Suárez sees a revelation with Atlético Madrid as the Uruguay international has scored 19 goals in 34 fixtures for the Spanish side.

More Stories / Latest News
Doubts emerge over Arsenal future of midfield star with return to former club mooted as possibility
Manchester United mentioned as potential suitor for world-class striker
Europa League final to host over 9,000 spectators, UEFA confirms

Nonetheless, at 33-years-old, Atlético Madrid could be eyeing a long-term solution at striker considering Suárez’s contract expires in 2022, so Los Colchoneros could want to have his replacement ready.

Atlético Madrid joins Juventus FC, Inter Milan, and Napoli in their pursuit of Kaio Jorge. Santos wants to extend the player to secure a transfer fee from a potential sale.

However, if he doesn’t extend, it will be a rush for the player, considering it will be a free transfer and see who can offer him better wages and playing time.

More Stories Kaio Jorge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.