Barcelona earn seven-figure windfall as Champions League incentive triggered in transfer

Almost every team in world football is starting to struggle for finances just now, so any extra revenue or income is always going to be welcomed.

Barcelona allowed their midfielder Rafinha to join PSG last summer for a minimal fee as it became clear that he wasn’t going to play regularly, but there were some clauses included in that deal.

One of the extra payments would be triggered if PSG reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, and it’s been confirmed that Barca will bank around €1.5m as a result:

? El PSG pagará 1’5 millones al Barça por Rafinha ?? @martinezferran https://t.co/kTQSP2vUDD — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 4, 2021

It’s confirmed that the same amount will be paid again next year if the Parisians reach the same stage, while Barca will also net 35% of the next fee if he’s sold.

Rafinha has largely been a sub for PSG in the competition this season as his eight appearances have only seen him play a total of 123 minutes, but he is available for selection tonight as they seek to overturn their first leg defeat to Man City.

The money will be a boost to Barca when you consider how much debt they find themselves in, but you can be sure they would happily give that up in exchange for beating PSG earlier in the competition.