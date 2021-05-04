Chelsea star will be fit to play Real Madrid but extra protective measures will be needed

There’s been plenty of talk about Real Madrid and their injury issues coming into the game tomorrow night, but Chelsea have some of their own issues to deal with.

Real included Sergio Ramos in their squad list but it was confirmed that Raphael Varane would need to miss out, while Chelsea do have some mixed news on one of their defensive doubts:

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic for Real Madrid, but Antonio Rudiger is expected to play in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge with a face mask. Everyone else is fit #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) May 4, 2021

Mateo Kovacic will be a big miss but that was also expected as he was doubtful to make this one, but it will be interesting to see if Rudiger starts and if there are any noticeable impacts on his game caused by the mask.

It’s there to protect him so that should give him confidence, but it will also take some getting used to so hopefully he’s able to play to his usual level.

Both sides have issues in their defence so it’s likely that the side that can take their chances will advance to the final, so Chelsea will need to hope that their forwards find a clinical edge for this one.