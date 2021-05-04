Done Deal: Jose Mourinho seals quick return to management as he agrees to take over Euro giants

You did have to wonder what would be next for Jose Mourinho after he was sacked by Spurs, but it appears that he’s secured a pretty quick return to management.

He’s excelled in Serie A before with Inter Milan so clearly Roma are banking on him finding that special touch again as he’s been confirmed as the new boss for next season:

???????? ? The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

Roma did announce earlier on today that Paulo Fonseca would be moving on at the end of the season, but the announcement of Mourinho is one that nobody really saw coming:

The club can confirm that head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave at the end of the season.

#ASRoma — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

Unfortunately his appointment doesn’t kick in until next season, as it could’ve added a completely unpredictable edge to their second leg against Man United in the Europa League as they look to overturn a heavy defeat in the 1st leg.

Every time Mourinho is sacked it does look like he’s going to run out of options or opportunities, but this is still a huge job and it’s going to be fascinating to see how it works out.