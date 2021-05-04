Europa League final to host over 9,000 spectators, UEFA confirms

The Europa League final in Poland later this month will be able to host 9,500 spectators.

UEFA have confirmed the Stadion Energa in Gdansk will be able to be filled to 25% capacity, cited by RTE.

The two teams competing will be handed 2,000 tickets each.

The general public will also be offered 2,000 tickets, and the remaining 3,500 will be allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

MORE: Next Spurs boss will be handed chance to sign Gareth Bale – report

Manchester United took a big step toward Gdansk, registering a 6-2 win over Roma at Old Trafford, while Arsenal are up against a 2-1 deficit at the hands of Spanish side Villarreal.

The Gunners have the benefit of being the home side in the second leg, and the away goal scored by Nicolas Pepe could prove crucial.

It’s potentially an exciting time for the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all on the cusp of making European cup finals this season.

Just like we saw two years ago, when Liverpool and Spurs faced-off in the Champions League and Chelsea and Arsenal fought for the Europa League, there could be two all-English finals on the horizon.