Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has revealed the three players that he would like to see the Red Devils sign to close the gap on Manchester City.

Chadwick, speaking to CaughtOffside, revealed his belief that the Glazers have reached “a point of no return” at Old Trafford and could be forced into selling Manchester United.

With Ed Woodward also set to depart at the season’s end, Chadwick suggested that change could be on the horizon at Man United, which is exactly what the fans are so desperate for.

While matters at board level are taking precedent and stealing the headlines at current, what every Man United fan really wants to see is their team winning games and challenging for silverware.

There is an obvious link between one and the other, with those pulling the strings at the club dictating the transfer strategy, which ultimately proves decisive on the field of play.

With Chadwick predicting there to be change in the air in Manchester, CaughtOffside asked who he would like to see come through the door at Old Trafford, were there to be a shake-up at the top and cash made available.

“I think the team’s crying out for a number 9, a centre-forward who’s going to score 25 goals in a season. I think the two that stand out massively, you probably wouldn’t have said this at the start of the season because you couldn’t have imagined him leaving, but the Harry Kane situation at Spurs, or Haaland at Dortmund.”

“Those two players, I think that’s as close as you can get to guaranteeing you goals,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “They’re up there as the best strikers in the world.”

“I think another centre-half. If you could pick anyone you’d probably say Varane from Real Madrid because he offers that athleticism and that could compliment Maguire really well.”

“Maybe a wide-man as well, a Jack Grealish, you’d probably look at as someone who could really add a little bit of X-factor. I’d say them three players, I can’t imagine they’ll be able to get them regardless of who’s in charge, whether it’s the Glazers or new backers.”

Chadwick’s ideal three signings, as he himself acknowledges, may be a little pie in the sky, especially considering the negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s a nice thought for United fans in the midst of a period of anger and concern.

If Man United were to pull off the seemingly impossible and recruit all of Kane/Haaland, Varane and Grealish in the upcoming transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could lineup like this next season.

Surely they be favourites for the Premier League title?

