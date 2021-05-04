Former Manchester United star urges club to pay £120M to sign Harry Kane this summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has urged the club to pay what’s necessary to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Harry Kane has previously revealed that he will make a decision on his future at Spurs after the summer’s European championships.

“I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer and then we’ll see where we go from there.” Kane said, via the Daily Mail. It’s rather non-committal, isn’t it?

With Tottenham still unable to provide him with the silverware he deserves and desires, you begin to wonder if the time has come for Harry Kane to depart North London.

The Independent have previously named Manchester United, alongside Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as potential suitors for the England international this summer.

You’d have to be a fly on the wall in the Man United boardroom to know if that’s actually the case, but former star Luke Chadwick certainly hopes that it is.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick revealed his belief that the transfer fees being discussed are irrelevant, and United ought to pay up to get Kane through the door.

“In terms of what the market value of players is now, you look at £120M, I wouldn’t say anyone in the world is worth that money.”

“But in terms of what he brings, and say he’ll be 28-years-old [by the start of next season], potentially coming to the peak of his career. You look at what players do at that age, Alan Shearer, Teddy Sheringham when they got to that age they came into their own even more.”

“I think, if that money’s available, if you’ve got the opportunity to sign Harry Kane at £120M, I think the club should go and do that.” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “A Premier League goal scorer, who will probably end up being one of the best of all-time, someone who can more or less guarantee a lot of goals every season.”

“I think if Man United had Harry Kane this season they would have had every chance of winning the league.”

Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, and will be well aware of how much he’d be strengthening Man United, were he to allow Kane to make the move to Old Trafford this coming summer.

However, money talks, and money is something that Man United have, at least historically, been willing to spend – and in bulk.

