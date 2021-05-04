Great news for Chelsea and Leicester fans as FA Cup final attendance plans confirmed

The attendance of fans at the Carabao Cup final made a huge difference to the atmosphere even if there were only a few thousand there, and there were hopes that the success of that pilot would lead to things opening back up.

Again there’s not going to be enough tickets to go around when you consider how many would want to attend the FA Cup Final, but there’s good news for Chelsea and Leicester City fans as it’s confirmed that some fans will be allowed to attend:

Confirmed that 6,250 Chelsea supporters and 6,250 Leicester supporters will be able to attend the #FACup final Further 9,500 Brent residents, key workers, stadium guests, and FA stakeholders will be given entry. The game is the third pilot event to take place at Wembley. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) May 4, 2021

It’s not clear at this point how the clubs will decide to allocate the tickets as you would expect it to go season ticker holders rather than going to the highest bidder, but at least it should make the game a better spectacle.

It’s also good news for all fans as the success of events like this will only help to hasten the return of fans to all games.